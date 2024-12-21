Barclays PLC Acquires 25,453 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Worthington Enterprises worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 111.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $633,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WOR opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.26. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 81.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Enterprises news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 2,500 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

