Barclays PLC Acquires 87,755 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 405,061.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 274,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 264,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,687,299.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,367.68. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

