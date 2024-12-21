Barclays PLC Buys 148,852 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 120,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

