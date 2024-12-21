Barclays PLC Buys 45,509 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.