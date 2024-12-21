Barclays PLC Buys 75,609 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIV. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 54.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. This trade represents a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,089,893 shares of company stock worth $48,254,821 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

