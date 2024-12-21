Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 16.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

