Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 474.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of FOXF opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

