Barclays PLC Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.92.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
