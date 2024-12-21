Barclays PLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 193.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.39. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

