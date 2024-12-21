Barclays PLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 151.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of WesBanco worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 215.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 175.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBC stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

