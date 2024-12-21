Barclays PLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 103.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,202.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

