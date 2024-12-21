Barclays PLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,487 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Tidewater worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 163.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 6,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDW. DNB Markets started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TDW opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen acquired 41,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $2,000,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,046.34. The trade was a 30.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

