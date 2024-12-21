Barclays PLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Hims & Hers Health worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,896.72. This trade represents a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,348.62. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

