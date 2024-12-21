Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Masimo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.