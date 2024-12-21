Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.