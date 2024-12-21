Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNS opened at $92.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNS

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.