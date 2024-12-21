Barclays PLC Invests $5.80 Million in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bausch + Lomb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 4.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 339,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 411,404 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

