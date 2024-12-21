Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Mattel worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 584.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

