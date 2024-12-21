Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $436,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,686,800. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

