Barclays PLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Amentum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMTM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

