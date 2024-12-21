Barclays PLC Purchases 25,437 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $311,713.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,975.17. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $175.07 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.42 and a 12-month high of $189.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average of $148.53.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

