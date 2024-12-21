Barclays PLC Purchases 278,149 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,149 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth $3,589,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 447,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellium by 167.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

