Barclays PLC Purchases 50,607 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Intapp worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Intapp by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -224.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,828,057.08. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,100. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,194 shares of company stock worth $26,470,383. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

