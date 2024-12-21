Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

RYTM opened at $56.12 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,500. The trade was a 25.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $882,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,830 shares of company stock worth $5,622,000 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

