Barclays PLC Sells 253,462 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPR shares. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.