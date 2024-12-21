Barclays PLC Sells 40,374 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.