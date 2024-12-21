Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.99. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 90,447 shares traded.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.
Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
