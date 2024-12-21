Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.99. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 90,447 shares traded.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPV. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 9.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the third quarter worth $4,651,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

