Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 10.5 %

NYSE BNED opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.10. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 77,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.