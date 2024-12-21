BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of BILL worth $79,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 51.1% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 549,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BILL by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This trade represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $89.52 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -271.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

