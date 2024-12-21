Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIRK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Birkenstock by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $136,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
