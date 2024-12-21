Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as high as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.
Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
