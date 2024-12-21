Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.24% of Blue Bird worth $34,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Blue Bird by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Blue Bird Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $39.37 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $822,244.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,092.83. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

