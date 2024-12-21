BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 130.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Metagenomi were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 165.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period.

Metagenomi Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of MGX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

