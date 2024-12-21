Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $74,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $49,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,339.36. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,893 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.