Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.