Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

