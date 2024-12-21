BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Stock

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Birkenstock from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 33.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 51.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

