CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 252.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $21,052,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 467,042 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CarGurus by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 321,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in CarGurus by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 187.2% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,751.70. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,605,848.46. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,458 shares of company stock worth $2,550,785. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

