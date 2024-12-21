Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. Stephens began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $24.27.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. This represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $1,754,140. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

