Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$111.77 and traded as high as C$140.58. Celestica shares last traded at C$136.94, with a volume of 1,261,574 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a market cap of C$16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.92.

In other Celestica news, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$185,293.91. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total transaction of C$14,524,318.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,854 shares of company stock valued at $24,640,647. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

