Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.48 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.14). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 168.75 ($2.12), with a volume of 2,442 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celtic from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 202 ($2.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Celtic Price Performance
Celtic Company Profile
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
