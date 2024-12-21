China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) & B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Financial Analysis

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and China Crescent Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.91%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

15.1% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and China Crescent Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $40.45 million 0.47 $2.01 million $0.39 8.38 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 5.55% 11.31% 6.92% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats China Crescent Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About China Crescent Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.