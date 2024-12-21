Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cimpress worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,582,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Trading Up 0.7 %

CMPR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on CMPR

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.