Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Clear Secure worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,598,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 64.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after buying an additional 1,312,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,950,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

