Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $517.39 million, a PE ratio of -203.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,066.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

