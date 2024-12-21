CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.56% of CONSOL Energy worth $78,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Vestcor Inc increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

