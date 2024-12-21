Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Core & Main by 41.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Core & Main by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 136,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 215,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,113.12. The trade was a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $15,926,000 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.