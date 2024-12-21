Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $111.86 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

