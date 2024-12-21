DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

Shares of DKS opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $137.06 and a one year high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

