Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 380.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dorman Products worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $299,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,525.58. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $462,820.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $837,821.46. This represents a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.